Eid Milad Celebrated At Peshawar More Panah Gah

Fri 30th October 2020 | 07:20 PM

Eid Milad celebrated at Peshawar More Panah Gah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) was celebrated with great religious zeal and fervor in more than150 Panah Gahs of the country, where lunch was served among the deserving persons, Managing Director Pakistan Bait ul Mal (PBM) Aon Abbas Buppi said on Friday.

Speaking in Peshawar More Panah Gah, Islamabad, Buppi said "Panah Gah" centres were being established throughout the country to facilitate poor and needy as envisioned by Prime Minister of Pakistan.

A large number of poor in the vicinity attended the Milad in Panah Gah. Religious scholars delivered speeches and recited Naats to pay homage to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

He said the message of Holy Prophet (PBUH) to take care of vulnerable and poor community of the society should be followed.

Buppi strongly condemned the blasphemous sketches and said that nobody has the right to hurt Muslims' emotions in the name of freedom of expression.

