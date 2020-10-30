Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrated with religious fervor at Mardan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) ::Like other parts of the country Eid Milad-un-Nabi was celebrated with reverence and religious fervor here on Friday.

District Administration and Social Welfare Department organized a ceremony to mark the day in Panahgah (Shelter Home) that among others was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue, Mujib-ur-Rehman, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Finance, Naik Muhammad Khan, District Social Welfare Officer, Zafar Rasheed and members of Tiger Force.

The attendants paid tribute to Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) highlighting various aspects of his personality and preaching.

Kaham-e-Quran was also held and children recited Naats to pay homage to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).