Eid Shopping Picks Up In Larkana
Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2024 | 01:50 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Eid shopping is gaining momentum in the markets of Larkana with each passing day amid strict security.
SSP Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso has deployed a police force in and out of shopping centers and markets to protect the lives of people and to avert any untoward incident.
Police camps have been set up at various places in the City where police officers and constables are on duty round-the-clock.
The jubilant mood of young girls, women, and youth is in full swing and shopping is gradually gearing up. Eid stalls have been set up, offering cosmetics, earrings, bangles, jewelry, and colorful dresses.
The people of all age groups, including women and children, are busy in Eid shopping. The main focus of the people is on the purchase of clothes and footwear.
A large number of makeshift shops have sprung up on almost all pavements of the city.
Shopkeepers have raised the prices but many have displayed Sale signs to hoodwink customers.
Women of all ages started visiting bazaars and shopping centers after Iftar. Their choicest shopping is clothes, shoes and bangles.
These days the city's markets and shopping centers are flooded with the people from the rural areas who came to the city for Eid shopping.
They remain busy shopping till late at night and then people return to their villages on bikes and other modes of transport.
Heavy rush can be seen particularly in the shops of shoes, clothes, garments, bangles, and cosmetics. Now the shops remain open in the markets and bazaars till late at night amid tight security arrangements.
Patrolling has been intensified in the city to avoid any untoward incidents. To ensure security, police have stopped the entry of vehicles into congested markets and bazaars.
