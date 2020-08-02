Eid ul Azha celebrated with simplicity in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2020 ) :Eid-ul-Azha celebrated in the provincial capital on Saturday with simplicity to commemorate the great sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismael (AS).

A number of Eid congregations were held in various Mosques and open places in the city whereas the Main Eid congregation was held at Badshahi Mosque where Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad led the prayer.

In his sermon he highlighted the Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) besides throwing light on the significance of the occasion. After Eid prayer special dua was offered for the peace, progress and prosperity of the country.

Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to stay safe from corona virus were fully implemented in all Eid congregations in the city.

Maulana Siraj ul Haq led the Eid prayer at Mansoora, Maulana Ibtisam Elahi Zaheer at Minar e Pakistan, Maulana Raghib Naeemi at Jamia Naeemia and Maulana Ramazan Sialvi at Data Darbar Mosque.

After Eid prayers faithful offered sacrifices of animals to follow the Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar offered Eid prayer at Governor's House. Both prayed for progress of the country and freedom of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Later, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Punjab Governor met at Governor's House.

During the meeting steps taken for the security of the life and property of the people during Eid ul Azha and cleanliness arrangements came under discussion.

Usman Buzdar said, " Eid is occasion of happiness and people should share happiness of Eid with the less privileged segment of society." CM said, "It is our mission to serve people of Punjab in best possible way.

" Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that it was the top priority of the incumbent government to provide basic facilities to people.

Later, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited Provincial Monitoring Cell at Local Government board Complex and checked the cleanliness arrangements made on Eid ul Azhal, across the province.

CM through a video link talked to the administration of different cities and gave them necessary directions to maintain cleanliness.

He said, " It is our national obligation to keep our cities neat and clean." Chief minister said that offals should be lifted timely and disposed of in environment friendly manner.

He said that Solid Waste Management Companies, administartion and relevant departments should ensure proper arrangements at all costs.

CM further said that cleanliness arrangements should be much better comparing to that of previous year.

All available resources should be utilized to exhibit best work while officers of the relevant departments should personally monitor the cleanliness work, he added.

He said that complaints of people should be resolved on priority basis.

It is pertinent to mention here that Lahore Waste Management Compnay (LWMC) lifted 16500 tonnes of animal waste from city on first day of Eid ul Azha.

LWMC Managing Director Shahzaib Husnain said that LWMC will keep working till the removal of last offal from the city.

He further said that 3360 complaints of people were also solved on priority basis.

He said that he himself was monitoring the cleanliness operation in the city and urged the people to put offalsin waste bags and cooperate with the company to keep city clean.