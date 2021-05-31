Eight killed in roof collapse incident

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Eight people were killed while four others sustained serious injuries in a roof collapse incident, here on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, the incident occurred in the area of Tariqabad, Bungalow Gogera where the roof caved in due to windstorm and rain.

As a result, Tahira Bibi (35), Rani Bibi (42), Azra Bibi (70), Tanzila (7), Haris (3), Waris (2) Zaman Raza (5) and Shagufta (22) were trapped under the debris and died while Kiran Bibi (22), Iqra (16), Uzma (20) and Afshan (3) sustained serious injuries.

Rescue 1122 reached the spot and started rescue operation. They pulled out the bodies and the injured from the debris andshifted them to a hospital. The condition of the three injured was stated to be critical.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Sohail (45) was killed when a tree fell on him at Ghousia Masjid Chowk. Another person, Ahmad Ali, died as a wall fell on him due to windstorm in Haveli Lakha.