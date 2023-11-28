Open Menu

Elderly Man Burnt Alive

Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Elderly man burnt alive

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) An elderly man was burnt alive in his room in the area of Ghulam Muhammadabad police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Tuesday that 70-year-old Nazir Ahmad r/o Churag Town,Kokianwala road lighted fire by using old garments in his room to beat cold but the blaze engulfed the entire surroundings.

As a result, Nazir received serious burn injuries,while roof of his room also caved in which caused his on the spot death.

Rescue 1122 pulled out the corpse from the debris and handed over to the police.

Police launched investigation,said rescue.

