Elderly woman dies of cardiac arrest outside ehsaas payment centre: police spokesman

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) ::An elderly woman died of cardiac arrest while she was waiting for receiving payment out side an Ehsaas programme payment centre here Friday morning.

Contradicting an earlier report aired on some tv channel(s) regarding death of a woman and injuries to others in a stampede outside a cash payment centre at MA Jinah school, the police spokesman said that the 70 year old Naziraan Bibi was weak and had travelled long distance from Suraj Miani to Qasimpur colony to receive payment. She fell down due to older age and weakness and was rushed to the Nishtar hospital but could not survive and died.

The incident occurred at around 7 am, two hours before the start of payment process.

The Police spokesman said that no incident of stampede or disorderly gathering occurred and no other women were injured.

Regional Police Officer Waseem Ahmad Khan, CPO Zubair Dareshak, deputy commissioner Amir Khatak and other officials reached the spot after receiving information.

The spokesman said that social distancing guidelines were being enforced outside centres for cash payments to deserving people.

BISP Multan director Zafar Khan, when contacted, declined to comment on the incident stating that information should be sought from district administration.

However, assistant director BISP Nasira Batool said that the deceased woman was not a beneficiary. She said that women had started gathering outside centre from 5 am though the camp's official timing was 8am to 6pm.

She said that women after failing to get assistance from one camp were approaching other camps. She said, ten (10) camps were operational in area under her jurisdiction and each had four payment desks.