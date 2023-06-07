UrduPoint.com

Elected Members On 121 Specific Seats In KMC Council Sworn-in

Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2023 | 07:53 PM

Elected members on 121 specific seats in KMC Council sworn-in

The swearing-in ceremony of elected members on 121 specific seats in the KMC council was held on Wednesday at the City Council Hall

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :The swearing-in ceremony of elected members on 121 specific seats in the KMC council was held on Wednesday at the City Council Hall.

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon administered the oath of membership to the members of the city council elected on specific seats.

Municipal Commissioner KMC Syed Shujaat Hussain was also present on the occasion. Members of the City Council took an oath under the Local Government Act 2013.

Member Noor Jahan and Laila Parveen belonging to the Pakistan People's Party and elected representative of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Iqbal Bano were absent from the swearing-in ceremony.

These seats are alloted to different parties on the basis of their victory in the UC elections which include women, labor, minority, youth, disabled and eunuch seats, out of total 81 seats for women, Pakistan People's Party has 34, Jamaat-e-Islami 29, PTI 14, Pakistan Muslim League (N) three and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam got one seat, out of total 12 youth seats, Pakistan Peoples Party got 5, Jamaat-e-Islami got four, PTI got two and Pakistan Muslim League (N) got one seat.

Out of the total 12 seats of labor, Pakistan Peoples Party has got five, Jamaat-e-Islami four, PTI two and Pakistan Muslim League (N) one seat.

Out of the total 12 seats of minorities, Pakistan Peoples Party has got five, Jamaat-e-Islami four, PTI two and Pakistan Muslim League (N) one seat.

Similarly out of the total 12 seats of youth Pakistan Peoples Party got five, Jamaat-e-Islami got four seats, PTI got two seats and Pakistan Muslim League (N) got one seat.

Pakistan Peoples Party and Jamaat-e-Islami have got one seat each out of the total two seats for the disabled, while one seat each of the eunuch has also gone to the Pakistan Peoples Party and Jamaat-e-Islami. The selection of members has been done as per Sindh Local Government Act 2013.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Minority Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Iqbal Bano Pakistan Peoples Party Women From Government

Recent Stories

Newly elected members on reserved seats take oath

Newly elected members on reserved seats take oath

14 minutes ago
 Football trials under PM Talent Hunt Youth Sports ..

Football trials under PM Talent Hunt Youth Sports League from June 16

11 minutes ago
 COP28 President-Designate and European Commission ..

COP28 President-Designate and European Commission President reaffirm commitment ..

37 minutes ago
 Experts Warn US Lawmakers of Risks Posed to Dollar ..

Experts Warn US Lawmakers of Risks Posed to Dollar as Global Reserve Currency - ..

11 minutes ago
 Bank of Canada Hikes Rate by 25 Basis Points, Cont ..

Bank of Canada Hikes Rate by 25 Basis Points, Continues Quantitative Tightening

7 minutes ago
 Putin to Receive African Delegation in Near Future ..

Putin to Receive African Delegation in Near Future - Kremlin

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.