Elected members on 121 specific seats in KMC Council sworn-in

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :The swearing-in ceremony of elected members on 121 specific seats in the KMC council was held on Wednesday at the City Council Hall.

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon administered the oath of membership to the members of the city council elected on specific seats.

Municipal Commissioner KMC Syed Shujaat Hussain was also present on the occasion. Members of the City Council took an oath under the Local Government Act 2013.

Member Noor Jahan and Laila Parveen belonging to the Pakistan People's Party and elected representative of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Iqbal Bano were absent from the swearing-in ceremony.

These seats are alloted to different parties on the basis of their victory in the UC elections which include women, labor, minority, youth, disabled and eunuch seats, out of total 81 seats for women, Pakistan People's Party has 34, Jamaat-e-Islami 29, PTI 14, Pakistan Muslim League (N) three and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam got one seat, out of total 12 youth seats, Pakistan Peoples Party got 5, Jamaat-e-Islami got four, PTI got two and Pakistan Muslim League (N) got one seat.

Out of the total 12 seats of labor, Pakistan Peoples Party has got five, Jamaat-e-Islami four, PTI two and Pakistan Muslim League (N) one seat.

Out of the total 12 seats of minorities, Pakistan Peoples Party has got five, Jamaat-e-Islami four, PTI two and Pakistan Muslim League (N) one seat.

Similarly out of the total 12 seats of youth Pakistan Peoples Party got five, Jamaat-e-Islami got four seats, PTI got two seats and Pakistan Muslim League (N) got one seat.

Pakistan Peoples Party and Jamaat-e-Islami have got one seat each out of the total two seats for the disabled, while one seat each of the eunuch has also gone to the Pakistan Peoples Party and Jamaat-e-Islami. The selection of members has been done as per Sindh Local Government Act 2013.