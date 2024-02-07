Election Campaign Ends As Polling Process To Begin At 8 Am Tomorrow
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2024 | 07:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) The election campaign for general polls scheduled on February 08 (Thursday) has ended at the mid night of Tuesday as mainstream political, religious parties' and independent candidates tried their best to convince their voters in city of nearly 20 million population.
The Muttahida Qaumi Movement- Pakistan, Jamaat-e-Islami, Pakistan People's Party, PML (N), Tahteek e Labaik Pakistan and the independent candidates organized the rallies, public and corner meetings of their workers and made them aware about their manifestos.
PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto- Zardari, Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Sirajul Haq, Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, MQM Pakistan's Convenor Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Dr Farooq Sattar, Mustafa Kamal, PML N's Nehal Hashmi, Zubair Ahmed, Saleem Zia, TLP's leadership addressed public meetings in different areas of the mega city to convince their electorates and vote for their parties in February 8 election.
According to Provincial Election Commissioner Sharifullah, "All arrangements have been completed and polling material including ballot papers have been handed over to the concerned polling official while transport facilities were also provided to them to take them towards the designated polling stations."
The security arrangements were also adopted with thousands of Police, Rangers and Pakistan Army personnel have been deployed at designated places to maintain peace and order.
The CCTV cameras were also installed at highly sensitive polling stations in the city where 22 National Assembly (NA) and 47 Sindh Assembly members would be elected by more than 8.2 million registered voters.
The security forces held flag marches to enforce strict security measures during general elections. The control rooms had been set up at centre, division as well as district level to monitor election process where staff would be available to facilitate general public while complaints would also be received and resolved on immediate basis.
Sindh Information department had also set up election cell to provide authentic information regarding general elections to to the journalists while arrangements have been made at provincial Election Commission office to media persons who were already issued passes.
According to ECP officials, "Polling will be started at about 8 am which will be continued till 5 pm without any break and after counting will be started just after polling time is over and form 45 will be be issued to the candidates or their representatives by presiding officer at the polling stations, while Returning officers will announce provisional result on Form 47 at RO office."
