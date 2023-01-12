Election Commission imposes ban on posting, transfers in Rajanpur district

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday imposed a ban on the posting and transfers of government officials in the constituency NA 193, Rajanpur-1 till the publication of the name of the candidate returned to the National Assembly of Pakistan as a result of bye-election

The commission also barred the elected representatives, including a local government functionary, from visiting the electoral constituency or announcing any development project till February 26, in the constituency where the election was under process.

The ECP has already announced the schedule for a by-election in NA-193 (Rajanpur-1) on Jan 10, 2023. The seat was lying vacant after the demise of Sardar Jafar Khan Leghari.