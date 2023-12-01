ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) dismissed Dr. Babar Awan Advocate's assertion of a decrease in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's National Assembly seats, deeming it an ineffective effort to sow confusion among the public.

A spokesperson for ECP underscored that, in his capacity as a legal professional, Babar Awan should adhere to constitutional and legal constraints.

The authority to determine seats in the National and Provincial Assemblies lies within the purview of the Parliament, and the Election Commission has defined Constituencies based on the constitutionally designated seats.

The 25th constitutional amendment in 2018 resulted in the merger of the former FATA with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, leading to the elimination of 12 National Assembly seats from FATA. Simultaneously, 6 seats were added to the National Assembly seats of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, bringing the total from 39 to 45 seats.

Similarly, the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has seen an increase in general seats from 99 to 115, marking a rise of 16 seats. The lawyer's assertion questioning the authority of the Election Commission to reduce Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's seats is highly unfounded.