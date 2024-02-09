Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results

(@Abdulla99267510)

The unofficial results show that Nawaz trails in Lahore; Shehbaz is ahead in both NA seats while Bilawal takes lead. The results got delayed despite promise of the ECP regarding announcement within 30 minutes.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 9th, 2024) The process of counting votes and awaiting election results is underway after polling in the general elections on Thursday.

The results got delayed despite that the Election Commission of Pakistan directed the provincial election commissioners and the Returning Officers to announce the results within 30 minutes.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja said that the commission did not issue what he said the statements run by the tv channels.

What are unofficial election results of prominent figures?

In NA-1 Chitral, out of 312 polling stations, according to unofficial and non-governmental results from 66 stations, Maulana Muhammad Talha Mahmood of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam has taken the lead with 15,344 votes, followed by independent candidate Abdul Latif with 12,831 votes.

In NA-6 Lower Dir 1, out of 307 polling stations, according to unofficial and non-governmental results from 10 stations, independent candidate Muhammad Bashir Khan is leading with 2,507 votes, while Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam's Siraj ul Haq has secured the second position with 1,737 votes.

In NA-41 Lakki Marwat, out of 409 polling stations, as per unofficial and non-governmental results from 24 stations, independent candidate Salim Saifullah Khan is leading with 7,799 votes, while independent candidate Sher Afzal Khan Marwat has secured the second position with 5,323 votes.

TLP Chairman trails against opponent in the NA-50 Attock 2 constituency. Hafiz Saad Rizvi of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan has taken the lead according to unofficial results from 13 out of 556 polling stations with 5,176 votes, while independent candidate Iman Wasim has secured the second position with 2,852 votes.

Maryam Nawaz takes the lead in Lahore

In NA-119 Lahore 3, Maryam Nawaz has taken the initial lead according to unofficial and non-governmental results. Out of 338 polling stations, according to unofficial results from 2 stations, PML-N's Maryam Nawaz has secured the first position with 736 votes, while independent candidate Shahzad Farooq has secured the second position with 308 votes.

In NA-120 Lahore 4, out of 229 polling stations, according to unofficial and non-governmental results from 17 stations, PML-N's Sardar Ayaz Sadiq is leading with 9,353 votes, followed by independent candidate Osman Hamza Awan with 4,701 votes.

Shehbaz Sharif ahead on both seats

Former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is leading against PTI-backed independent candidate on Lahore's seat. In NA-123 Lahore 7, out of 222 polling stations, according to unofficial and non-governmental results from 23 stations, PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif is leading with 15,133 votes, followed by PTI-backed independent candidate Afzal Azim Pahat with 14,823 votes.

In NA-132 Kasur 2, out of 342 polling stations, according to unofficial and non-governmental results from 17 stations, Shehbaz Sharif is leading with 8,689 votes, while independent candidate Sardar Muhammad Hussain Dogar has secured the second position with 4,360 votes.

Nawaz Sharif trails in Lahore and leads in Mansehra

Nawaz Sharif, the leader of PML-N, is trailing in Lahore's seat according to current results. In NA-130 Lahore 14, out of 376 polling stations, according to unofficial and non-governmental results from 66 stations, PTI-supported independent candidate Yasmin Rashid is leading with 19,823 votes, while Nawaz Sharif is trailing with 14,121 votes.

In NA-15 Mansehra, out of 550 polling stations, according to unofficial and non-governmental results from 50 stations, Nawaz Sharif is leading with 16,231 votes, followed by PTI-supported independent candidate Prince Mohammad Ghaus Khan with 12,210 votes.

Bilawal Bhutto also takes lead:

Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is also leading against the candidate of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam in the National Assembly constituency NA-196 Qambar Shahdadkot.

In NA-196 Qambar Shahdadkot, out of 303 polling stations, according to unofficial and non-governmental results from 27 stations, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has secured the first position with 7,134 votes, while JUI's Naseer Mahmood has secured the second position.

Interesting contest within the Chaudhry family

In the National Assembly constituency NA-64 Gujrat, there is an interesting contest within the Chaudhry family. Chaudhry Shujaat's son, Chaudhry Salik, is competing against his aunt, Qaisera Alahi. According to the current results, they are leading in their respective contests.

In NA-64 Gujrat 3, out of 358 polling stations, according to results from 30 stations, PML-Q's Chaudhry Salik Hussain is leading with 9,492 votes, while PTI-backed independent candidate Qaisera Alahi has secured the second position with 7,559 votes.

In NA-71 Sialkot 2, out of 358 polling stations, according to unofficial and non-governmental results from 7 stations, PML-N's Khawaja Muhammad Asif is leading with 4,005 votes, followed by PTI-backed independent candidate Rehana Dar with 3,766 votes.

In NA-76 Narowal 2, out of 414 polling stations, according to unofficial and non-governmental results from 21 stations, PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal is leading with 7,629 votes, while independent candidate Javed Safdar Kahloon has secured the second position with 3,427 votes.

In NA-78 Gujranwala 2, out of 319 polling stations, according to unofficial and non-governmental results from 5 stations, PML-N's Khuram Dastgir Khan is leading with 611 votes, followed closely by PTI-backed independent candidate Muhammad Mubeen Arif with 597 votes.