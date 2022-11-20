UrduPoint.com

Elections To Be Held In August 2023, Says Amin Ul Haque

Faizan Hashmi Published November 20, 2022 | 10:10 PM

Elections to be held in August 2023, says Amin Ul Haque

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque has said that the upcoming elections will take place in August 2023 after the completion of Census in March.

While addressing the launching ceremony of Pakistan Social Media Association (PSMA) at Newports Institute of Communication and Economics here on Sunday, he said that the Information Technology (IT) industry was growing rapidly.

The federal minister said connectivity was very significant in the present era for the development and prosperity of any country.

He said 70 projects of worth Rs 65 billion had been initiated to improve connectivity in the country so the people could continue their work smoothly.

Amin Ul Haque said after assuming the charge of IT Minister, he started working on establishing mobile manufacturing plants and succeeded in it. He further said that currently there were 22 mobile manufacturing plants in the country.

He said that IT industry was developing and people were being provided with e-banking, e-health and e-agriculture facilities.

He said the federal government had made Green Line Bus project operational for the citizens of Karachi.

Hyderabad University would commence its classes in December 2022 or January 2023, he added.

Amin Ul Haque speaking on PSMA, said that they would be provided with trainers for the proper training of Pakistani youtubers and would be ready for their support to get them recognized.

Earlier, Co-Chairperson of Newports Institute of Communication and Economics Zainab Taiyyeba aka Huma Bukhari while congratulating the PSMA said that Newports Institute would always facilitate people in their efforts.

She said that It was the era of IT, where one could establish their blogs, vlogs and perform other activities to get recognition.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Technology Mobile Social Media January March August December Sunday Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

13 hours ago
 Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

1 day ago
 Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

1 day ago
 COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army ..

COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps

1 day ago
 Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.