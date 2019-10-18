Electricity suspension schedule for October 21 in Peshawar

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Friday notified power suspension from various grids station owing to maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) : Peshawar Electric Supply Company PESCO ) Friday notified power suspension from various grids station owing to maintenance work.

Power supply would suspend from 132KV Peshawar University Grid Station on October 21 from 08:00am to 02:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV University Campus, Canal Town and Engineering feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would suspend from 132 KV Peshawar City Grid Station on October 21 from 08:30am to 02:30pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV 11 KV Urmer, Baghbanan, Chamkani and Chuaghal Pura feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would suspend from 220 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station on October 21 from 08:00am to 02:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV New Naguman, Khazana and Takhtaband feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would suspend from 132 KV Sakhi Chashma Grid Station on October 21 and 12 from 08:00am to 02:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Industrial, Naguman, Haryana 1, Daudzai 1,2, Khazana, KSM and Old Naguman feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would suspend from 132 KV Rehmanbaba Grid Station on October 21 and 13 from 08:30am to 02:30pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Urmer 2, New Hazar Khani, Pandu Baba, Pandu Road, Ring Road, Kachori, Pandu Road 2, Surizai, Yakatoot and Chairman Daftar feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would suspend from 132 KV Nowshera City Grid Station on October 21 and 13 from 08:00am to 02:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV NSR Medical Camplex, Bara Banda New, Kheshki Express, Mardan Industrial, Rashakai 2, Ziarat Kaka Sb, Compny Bagh, Industrial Risalpur, Tehsil Road, Pir Sabaq, Kabul River , Old Bara Banda, NMC, Tehsil Road and would face inconveniences.

Power supply would suspend from 132 KV Nowshera Industrial Grid Station on October 21 from 08:00am to 12:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Nowshera Cantt feeder would face inconveniences.

Power supply would suspend from 132 KV Mardan 1 Grid Station on October 21 from 08:00am to 04:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Shah Dand, Baiagarhi, Zando, Jaganath, Shankar, Gaju Khan, Dang Baba and Tawas feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would suspend from 132 KV Mardan 2 Grid Station on October 21 from 12:00am to 04:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV MES, Col Jawad, Duran Abad, Malakand Road, LTC, Garhi Kapura, Par Hoti and Mall Road feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would suspend from 132KV Swabi Grid Station on October 21 from 08:00am to 02:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Totalai, Nawah kale, Gol Sher Khan, Bamkhel, Palodand, Maini, Char Bagh, Mansabdar, Rural, Zaida, Sheikh Jana, Swabi City, Khadu Khel and Shah Mansoor feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would suspend from 132KV Mingora Grid Station on October 21 from 08:00am to 02:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Telaband, Maryamzai, Old Aza Khel, Darwazgai and FATA University feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would suspend from 132KV Mingora Grid Station on October 21 from 08:00am to 02:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Marghuzar, Mingora 1,2,3,4, Gulkada, Takhta Band, Sanger, Bandai, Bara Bandai, Saidu Sharif, Saidu Baba, Sinor, Qambar, Marguzar, Kabal 1,2,3,4, Gogdara, Ajrang, Malam Jaba, Barikot feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would suspend from 132 KV Timergara Grid Station on October 21 from 08:00am to 02:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Timergara Old, Timergara New, Maidan, Timergara Express, Odigram, Balambad, Lal Qilla, Toormang, Akhakhel, Khal, New Mayar, Old Mayar, Daushkhel, Ghazi, Ghar Shamozai, Gazi Baba, Warsak, DHQ Timergara, Toormang 1 and Summer Bagh feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would suspend from 132KV D.I.Khan Grid Station on October 21 from 08:00am to 04:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV TT mill, City 1,2, Degree College, Qayum Nagar, Radio Pak, DDA and Baranabad feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would suspend from 132 KV Kamgra Grid Station on October 21 from 10:00am to 04:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Zeb Pharma and Chamba feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would suspend from 132KV Bannu Grid Station on October 21 from 09:00am to 02:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Kuram Ghari feeder would face inconveniences.