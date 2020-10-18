UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Elements Conspiring Against National Security, Stability Are Enemies Of Country: Sarwar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 09:10 PM

Elements conspiring against national security, stability are enemies of country: Sarwar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that the people who were conspiring against national security, stability and economy were enemies of the country and government would not allow them to succeed.

He said the protests of the opposition had been completely flopped, adding that they were making a futile attempt to stay politically alive through protests.

He was talking to various delegations of the party including Provincial Minister for Higher Education Yasir Humayun at Governor's House on Sunday in which reforms in universities, other measures including shifting universities to solar, government and political issues were discussed.

Sarwar while talking to provincial minister said that merit and transparency should be ensured 100 percent in all the universities of Punjab.

For the first time, people were being brought to all positions, including Vice Chancellors on merit, so that Pakistan can move forward successfully in the field of education.

"Inshallah, we are striving to make Punjab universities among top 500 universities in the world" he said and added that universities would be completely free from political interference. By shifting universities to solar, millions of rupees would be saved annually, he added.

Talking to party delegations, Governor Sarwar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the embodiment of national aspirations. All government policies were also aimed for protecting the interests of Pakistan and the people.

"We will not back down from transparent and impartial accountability in the country" he said.

Punjab Governor said that when the people had given the mandate to make government for five years, then the opposition had no justification to engage in politics of anarchy and disorder.

He mentioned "We will not be afraid of opposition meetings."He said that the general elections in the country would be held on time in 2023.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Governor Education Punjab Sunday All From Government Top Merit Packaging Limited Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Iran-backed Houthi militia fires ballistic missile ..

1 minute ago

Dubai Economy organises ‘Future Economy Lab’ t ..

16 minutes ago

Number of UAE telecommunications subscribers up to ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council opens registration for Novemb ..

16 minutes ago

Wedding receptions, social events allowed to resum ..

46 minutes ago

UAE participates in UNESCO meeting to discuss retu ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.