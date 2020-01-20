Eleven power pilferers caught in Sargodha

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has caught another eleven people involved in electricity theft

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has caught another eleven people involved in electricity theft.

The FESCO sources said Monday that during continued crackdown against power theft the FESCO Task force has conducted raids at Chak 118/NB, Jalpana and Chak 103/SB and other outhouses and caught 11 people red handed over stealing electricity from transmission lines.

On the report of FESCO authorities' police have registered separate cases against Muhammad Nawaz, Parvez, Asghar, Ghulam Shabbir, Zafar, Maqbool and others.