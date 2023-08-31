Open Menu

'Encroachments A Serious Problem In Karachi'; Says Mayor Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2023 | 08:49 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that encroachments are a serious problem in Karachi and KMC is also affected by it.

The land department has been directed to take action against people wherever they are occupying KMC land without legal documents and KMC is not getting revenue from that place, he said this while presiding over a meeting of Land Department officials on Thursday.

On this occasion, Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi and Mayor Karachi's spokesperson for Political Affairs Karamullah Waqasi were also present.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that all the records related to the acquisition of lease and revenue recovery have been brought from the land department.

According to the preliminary information, the most important information has been found regarding Cattle Colony Landhi, where about seven hundred and fifty or eight hundred acres of land belongs to Cattle Colony and about 250 acres of land is used for washing area.

In this way, people are sitting on a total of 1000 acres of land, but KMC does not get any income from it, nor does it get lease money, so it has been decided to take action against those who are illegally using KMC's land.

Immediate action should be initiated against those in order to end encroachment from the city and to increase the revenue of KMC, after lapse of 14 years, new rates will be applicable for recovery which is being started from Landhi Cattle Colon.

The Mayor Karachi said that Landhi Cattle Colony has 619 plots of different sizes covering an area of 752 acres and KMC is expected to generate from Landhi Cattle Colony more or less two billion rupees.

He said that KMC has been providing all the basic facilities in Cattle Colony since 1955, according to the 2009 resolution of KMC Council, recovery challans of Rs 350 per yard were to be issued, however after 14 years new lease rates will be applicable.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab instructed the officers of the Land Department to regularize the land of KMC immediately and to complete the work as soon as possible so that the recovery process can start.

The proceeds from the lease will be used for infrastructure development projects in the city, he said.

More Stories From Pakistan