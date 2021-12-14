UrduPoint.com

Energy Minister Sindh Reviews Installation Of Solar Plant At Govt Pilot Higher Secondary School Larkana

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 07:25 PM

Energy Minister Sindh reviews installation of solar plant at Govt Pilot Higher Secondary School Larkana

The Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh on Tuesday said, Sindh government will provide solar plates to 1,200 schools at a cost of one billion rupees, which will end the electricity crisis, as well as 128 plates of 445 watts have been installed in Government Pilot Higher Secondary School Larkana

He said this while reviewing the solar plant installed by Sindh Energy Department at Government Pilot Higher Secondary School Larkana.

He further said that solar plates were also installed at Government Saint Joseph High School, Boys School Rehamatpur Larkana, Primary School Lahori Muhallah Larkana, Primary School Ali Goharabad, PV School and other schools in Larkana district.

He also said that on the directives of chairman PPP, more solar plates will be given to 1100 schools and 35 major hospitals across the Sindh and projects will be launched in the next 10 days.

He further said that 250 basic health units have been also provided to tackle the electricity and gas crisis in Sindh.

Talking about the proposed bill for the local bodies, the minister said, the bill has been passed in favor of the people and all the items have been included in the bill which gives the public good and all the institutions have been given powers.

Mr. Shaikh further added that this is a democratic bill, adding it to the Parliament, the Council of Common Interest.

The Minister further said that the Orange Line project is definitely of Sindh government and people will see that we will improve the system so that people get better travel facilities.

He said that in the month of March-2022 there will be elections of local bodies in which PPP will succeed with the full support of the people. He further said that the decision of Sindh will be made by the people of Sindh and the assembly of Sindh and other political parties will be defeated in the political arena.

The Principal of the Government Pilot School Larkana Professor Allah Bux Soomro, briefed the Minister about the School.

A large number of teachers, students and officials of Energy and education department also present on the occasion.

