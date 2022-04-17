UrduPoint.com

English Language Day To Be Marked On April 23

Published April 17, 2022

English Language Day to be marked on April 23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :Like other parts of the world, the English Language Day will be marked on April 23 across the globe which coincides with William Shakespeare's birthday and World Book and Copyright Day.

English is one of the most popular languages used worldwide. Celebrating the English Language Day aims to entertain and inform the people about the history, culture and achievements associated with the language. The day often features book reading events, English quizzes, poetry and literature exchanges, and other activities that promote the English language.

English is one of the two working languages of the UN Secretariat and one of the organization's six official languages. English is often referred to as a "world language", or the lingua franca, the bridge language or common language used by speakers of different languages, of the modern era because it is widely spoken. The UN first celebrated English Language Day on April 23, 2010.

