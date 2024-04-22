Engr Amir Maqam Congratulates PML-N Newly Elected Members On Victory In By-election
Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2024 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) and Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Engr Amir Muqam on Monday felicitated Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) newly elected members of National and Provincial Assemblies in the by elections.
Engr Amir Muqam, who is also the president of Pakistan Muslim League-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said that the victory of the newly elected members of PML-N was reflection of trust of people, said a statement issued here.
The minister said that this victory was also an expression of the people's confidence in party leader Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz and the entire party leadership.
He said that PML-N will work for the welfare of the people and provide maximum relief.
The minister said that PML-N had proved in the past that our leadership has always played crucial role in the development of the country. He thanked the people for voting for PML-N candidates in the by elections.
