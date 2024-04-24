Open Menu

Enrollment Drive Launched At Charsaddah To 45,000 Out-of-School Children

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Enrollment drive launched at Charsaddah to 45,000 Out-of-School children

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Enrollment drive formally launched at district Charsaddah on Wednesday wherein international volunteer organization “Voluntary Service Overseas” and “Participatory Rural Development Society” (PRDS) also distributed free school bags among the newly enrolled girls and boys students.

This year education department of Charsaddah has targeted the enrollment of approximate 45,000 unprivileged students in the district.

In this regard Elementary and Secondary Education department KP in collaboration with VSO and PRDS held a ceremony at TMA Hall Charsadda following an awareness walk to sensitize the parents to enroll their children in schools.

Chief Guest district Charsaddah Mayor, Mufti Abdul Rauf Shakir launched the enrollment campaign. Additional Assistant Commissioner Charsaddah, Mr. Abdul Muqsid, District Education Officer (male) Dr. Abdul Malik, DDEO Laila Ali, ADEO Ms. Naz Gul, representatives of PRDS, VSO, teachers and PTC members also participated in the event.

PTC members and volunteers are also participating in the admission campaign to create awareness regarding the importance of education and enroll every out-of-school child in public sector school.

Addressing the occasion, speakers said that still a large number of children are out of school in the province, which is a matter of grave concern for all of us and we must play our due role to bring back out-of-school children.

They said that under the project of Multi Year Resilience Program (MYRP), VSO and PRDS are making all-out efforts to improve the education system in district Peshawar, Nowshera and Charsaddah.

KP government has improved the standard of the public-sector schools throughout the province, so that people could enroll their children in government-run-schools and their children have a better learning environment.

They said that KP government is also distributing free text-books among all newly enrolled children therefore people must enroll their children during the ongoing admission campaign, so as no child is deprived of education.

The participants also participated in the awareness walk to highlight the importance of education for their children.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Male Charsadda Nowshera Event Mufti All Government Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited

Recent Stories

PM vows to work for country along with students

PM vows to work for country along with students

53 minutes ago
 US ambassador meets Senate Chairman, discusses bil ..

US ambassador meets Senate Chairman, discusses bilateral ties

59 minutes ago
 UHS to issue MBBS degrees within three months afte ..

UHS to issue MBBS degrees within three months after final result

2 hours ago
 Aiman Khan granted UAE Golden Visa

Aiman Khan granted UAE Golden Visa

3 hours ago
 PSX achieves significant milestone, surpasses 72,0 ..

PSX achieves significant milestone, surpasses 72,000 mark

4 hours ago
 Pak Vs NZ T20I: Orphaned children extended special ..

Pak Vs NZ T20I: Orphaned children extended special invitation to watch match

5 hours ago
Finance Minister lauds UNDP’s unwavering support ..

Finance Minister lauds UNDP’s unwavering support during floods

5 hours ago
 President Raisi leaves for Iran from Karachi

President Raisi leaves for Iran from Karachi

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual W ..

Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual Women Police Station

19 hours ago
 Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam

Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan