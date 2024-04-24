Enrollment drive launched at Charsaddah to 45,000 Out-of-School children

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Enrollment drive formally launched at district Charsaddah on Wednesday wherein international volunteer organization “Voluntary Service Overseas” and “Participatory Rural Development Society” (PRDS) also distributed free school bags among the newly enrolled girls and boys students.

This year education department of Charsaddah has targeted the enrollment of approximate 45,000 unprivileged students in the district.

In this regard Elementary and Secondary Education department KP in collaboration with VSO and PRDS held a ceremony at TMA Hall Charsadda following an awareness walk to sensitize the parents to enroll their children in schools.

Chief Guest district Charsaddah Mayor, Mufti Abdul Rauf Shakir launched the enrollment campaign. Additional Assistant Commissioner Charsaddah, Mr. Abdul Muqsid, District Education Officer (male) Dr. Abdul Malik, DDEO Laila Ali, ADEO Ms. Naz Gul, representatives of PRDS, VSO, teachers and PTC members also participated in the event.

PTC members and volunteers are also participating in the admission campaign to create awareness regarding the importance of education and enroll every out-of-school child in public sector school.

Addressing the occasion, speakers said that still a large number of children are out of school in the province, which is a matter of grave concern for all of us and we must play our due role to bring back out-of-school children.

They said that under the project of Multi Year Resilience Program (MYRP), VSO and PRDS are making all-out efforts to improve the education system in district Peshawar, Nowshera and Charsaddah.

KP government has improved the standard of the public-sector schools throughout the province, so that people could enroll their children in government-run-schools and their children have a better learning environment.

They said that KP government is also distributing free text-books among all newly enrolled children therefore people must enroll their children during the ongoing admission campaign, so as no child is deprived of education.

The participants also participated in the awareness walk to highlight the importance of education for their children.