Environmental Committee Approves Five Bussiness Units
Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2024 | 02:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The divisional environmental committee approved five cases of different commercial
business units in the division.
The meeting of the committee was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner
Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti here on Thursday.
Assistant Director Environment briefed the committee in detail about the cases.
In the meeting, NOCs were approved for a commercial plaza, a poultry farm and a brick kiln
in Sargodha district and one petrol pump each in Khushab and Mianwali.
The commissioner directed the environment department officers to resolve the pending
cases immediately.
