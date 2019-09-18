Environmental experts for concrete measures to reduce air pollution

The environmental experts Wednesday called on the political leadership, government and policymakers for concrete and substantial action to reduce the air pollution and short term climate pollutants

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :The environmental experts Wednesday called on the political leadership, government and policymakers for concrete and substantial action to reduce the air pollution and short term climate pollutants.

They also discussed in detail the environmental damage, particularly its impact on human life and social settings.

They said this while addressing a conference on "Combating Air Pollution, Saving Lives, Saving Planet" organized by the Department of Environmental Sciences, Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) in collaboration with Foundation for Progress, Ministry of Climate Change and National Health Services.

Addressing the conference, Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said ministry has taken a number of steps to counter the problem of Air Pollution at different levels in various sectors including industry, farming and transport.

He said ministry is working on Electric Vehicle Policy, which is likely to be tabled in upcoming meeting of the cabinet for approval.

He said under the policy thirty percent vehicles will be shifted on electricity up to 2030.

Prof Dr Muhammad Ali, Vice Chancellor, Quaid-i-Azam University said every one of us should take the responsibility to look after our planet.

He said currently a lot of development activity is going on in the country. He emphasized that energy and infrastructure projects should be environmental friendly.

Dr M A Wajid, Chairman of Foundation for Pakistan, said air pollution is a deadly man-made problem affecting us all.

"No matter what we do, or where we live, rich or poor, the young and old we all breath the same air, polluted with microscopic toxic pollutants, penetrating deep in to our bodies, risking our health and lives" he added.

Dr Wajid said combating, controlling and preventing Air pollution is not an easy task; it requires a joint effort at national level.

He said it also requires policies for Eco-investment, cleaner transport, energy efficient homes, clean power generation and better municipal waste management.

Chairperson of Standing Committee on Climate Change Munaza Hassan, Dr Sohail Yousaf, Department of Environmental Sciences, QAU, Dr Pervez Amir, Engr Tariq Muhammad Khan, Gul Najam Jami, Engr Asad Mehmood, Dr Mazhar Iqbal Zafar also addressed the audience. A large number of students, researchers and faculty members attended the conference.