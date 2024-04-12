Envoy Felicitates Officer Cadet Abdullah For Winning Hodson’s Horse Award
Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2024 | 07:10 PM
LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) Pakistan's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Dr Mohammad Faisal on Friday congratulated Officer Cadet Muhammad Abdullah for winning the prestigious Hodson’s Horse Award as part of commissioning course 232 from Royal Military academy Sandhurst.
This is after 12 years that a Pakistani cadet has secured an award from the Academy, said a press release received from the High Commission here.
The high commissioner interacted with Pakistani military cadets and their parents.
He applauded the Cadet Officers' efforts in competing passionately with their peers and termed it a moment of pride for Pakistan.
High Commissioner Dr Faisal also lauded the role of Defence Wing of the High Commission for their diverse professional engagement with Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.
