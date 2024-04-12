Open Menu

Envoy Felicitates Officer Cadet Abdullah For Winning Hodson’s Horse Award

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Envoy felicitates Officer Cadet Abdullah for winning Hodson’s Horse Award

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) Pakistan's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Dr Mohammad Faisal on Friday congratulated Officer Cadet Muhammad Abdullah for winning the prestigious Hodson’s Horse Award as part of commissioning course 232 from Royal Military academy Sandhurst.

This is after 12 years that a Pakistani cadet has secured an award from the Academy, said a press release received from the High Commission here.

The high commissioner interacted with Pakistani military cadets and their parents.

He applauded the Cadet Officers' efforts in competing passionately with their peers and termed it a moment of pride for Pakistan.

High Commissioner Dr Faisal also lauded the role of Defence Wing of the High Commission for their diverse professional engagement with Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

Related Topics

Pakistan United Kingdom From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

1 day ago
 COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in No ..

COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan

2 days ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious ..

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal

2 days ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

2 days ago
 PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterat ..

PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties

3 days ago
 PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

3 days ago
 Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor f ..

Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers

3 days ago
 PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye ..

PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan