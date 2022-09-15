EPA launches tree plantation campaign at WUM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) launched a tree plantation campaign at Women University Multan(WUM) here on Thursday.

Deputy Director EPA, Misbah Lodhi initiated the drive by planting a tree .

Speaking on the occasion, he said that tree plantation would help to control pollution and improve the environment. Faculty members Dr Shazia Jabeen, Dr Hussan Bano and Dr Saima Nasreen also planted trees.

Dr. Shazia Jabeen who is focal person of drive, emphasized playing active role to end environmental pollution and global warming by planting a tree.

The EPA has provided 1500 plants to WUM for both campuses.