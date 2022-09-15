UrduPoint.com

EPA Launches Tree Plantation Campaign At WUM

Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2022 | 01:30 PM

EPA launches tree plantation campaign at WUM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) launched a tree plantation campaign at Women University Multan(WUM) here on Thursday.

Deputy Director EPA, Misbah Lodhi initiated the drive by planting a tree .

Speaking on the occasion, he said that tree plantation would help to control pollution and improve the environment. Faculty members Dr Shazia Jabeen, Dr Hussan Bano and Dr Saima Nasreen also planted trees.

Dr. Shazia Jabeen who is focal person of drive, emphasized playing active role to end environmental pollution and global warming by planting a tree.

The EPA has provided 1500 plants to WUM for both campuses.

Related Topics

Multan Wum Women

Recent Stories

IHC grants bail to Shahbaz Gill in sedition case

IHC grants bail to Shahbaz Gill in sedition case

38 minutes ago
 TECNO Mobile donates tons of food supplies to floo ..

TECNO Mobile donates tons of food supplies to flood victims under the #TECNOFund ..

51 minutes ago
 Petrol price is likely to go down for next two wee ..

Petrol price is likely to go down for next two weeks

2 hours ago
 PM leaves for Uzbekistan to attend SCO-CHS meeting

PM leaves for Uzbekistan to attend SCO-CHS meeting

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15th September 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.