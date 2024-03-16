EPI KP takes decisive action to combat measles outbreak

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) The Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday embarked on a robust vaccination campaign to contain the outbreak of measles in various regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

From 1st January to March, 2014, EPI has successfully vaccinated 26,725 children in response of outbreak in different areas of tbe province.

Moreover, an additional 200,000 children received their measles vaccinations during the Intensified Outreach Activity conducted from February 12 to 24, 2024.

Despite these efforts, challenges persist, particularly regarding the lack of isolation wards in major teaching hospitals in Peshawar.

This deficiency has accelerated the spread of measles among children, necessitating urgent action to address this critical gap.

The EPI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reports a total of 3,538 suspected cases of measles, out of which 1,236 cases have been confirmed. Tragically, there have been six confirmed deaths attributed to measles across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa thus far. The most affected age group comprises children under 5 and above 2 years old.

Dr. Muhammad Arif Khan, Director of EPI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts with FDI and partner organizations to vaccinate every child in the province against 12 dangerous diseases, including measles.

He commended the swift response of EPI teams to contain outbreaks, citing the successful management of the recent measles outbreak in Kohistan district.

To bridge the immunity gap in children older than 23 months, a special initiative called "Big Catch-up" is underway, with support from partners. The first phase of this initiative is scheduled to be implemented province-wide in June 2024.

The Intensified Outreach Activity's first round will commence on March 25 in 69 Union councils of South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing concerns about the lack of isolation wards, Dr Arif reiterated the urgent need for main hospitals in Peshawar to establish isolation facilities for suspected measles cases. He urged hospital administrations and healthcare workers to isolate suspected patients to prevent the spread of the disease across the province.

