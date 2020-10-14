UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Era Of Political Thieves To Be Ended: Ali Zaidi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 03:40 PM

Era of political thieves to be ended: Ali Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Wednesday said that the era of political thieves in the country has been ended and the law will take its due course in this regard.

In a statement on social media networking site, he said that "Prime Minister Imran Khan has stated again and again that he will not compromise on corruption and that law will take its course," adding that "those who looted us will not be spared irrespective of who they are! in "Naya Pakistan".

He said that there is a huge difference between "Thieves" and "political" thieves, adding that thieves steal money, bag, phones, but political thieves steal your future and everything else attached to it.

"A thief chooses whom to rob. Sadly, society votes the political thieves into positions of power!" he added.

He said that ironically police catches ordinary thieves, but the same police ends up protecting and serving the political thieves. "Silly part of the entire issue is that society fights ordinary thieves but ends up fighting each other for the political ones" he said.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister Police Naya Pakistan Social Media Same SITE Ali Haider Money

Recent Stories

Peace at the cost of Kashmiris’ lives and aspira ..

7 minutes ago

UVAS inkedMoUto explore potential ofKPK indigenous ..

9 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council announces slew of community s ..

13 minutes ago

Japarov Says Agreement on Russian Air Base in Kyrg ..

3 minutes ago

Kyrgyz Prime Minister Believes Ex-President Atamba ..

3 minutes ago

Merkel seeks tougher restrictions to fight coronav ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.