Escalating Issue Of Drug Abuse Among Youths Reviewed

Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2024 | 03:40 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayaz Hussain Abbasi along with senior police officials on Wednesday convened a meeting to review the escalating issue of drug abuse, particularly the spread of "Ice" (crystal methamphetamine) among the younger generation.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Sukkur Range, Abdul Hameed Khoso, Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts and other law enforcement agencies attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed the urgent need for coordinated efforts to combat this growing problem.

The divisional commissioner, in collaboration with the DIGP, presented strategies for a joint operation aimed at disrupting the activities of the drug mafia responsible for the distribution and sale of Ice.

This comprehensive approach would involve multiple law enforcement agencies working together, sharing intelligence and executing joint operations to dismantle the networks involved in the drug trade.

Besides, law enforcement officials explored methods to strengthen preventive measures, including the implementation of awareness programs tailored to educate the public, particularly the youth, about the dangers of drug abuse.

