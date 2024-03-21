Open Menu

ETPB Terms News Of Temple Demolition In Swabi Baseless

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2024 | 03:20 PM

ETPB terms news of temple demolition in Swabi baseless

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) The Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) has declared the news of demolition of a temple (mandir) in Swabi as baseless.

In a press release, issued here on Thursday, the spokesperson said that in fact there was no temple or any worship place for minorities in that area. There was an ancient building of 'Dharamshala' [Temporary shelter for Hinduism followers] measuring three-and-a-half marla in a dilapidated condition, located in Dargai village, 21 kilometres away from Peshawar. It could have caused loss of lives in case of its collapse.

On the directions of ETPB chairman, secretary and other officers visited the site in district Swabi and compiled a report. The report revealed that there was no temple or worship place on the spot.

Instead, there is an ancient building of Dharamshala in a very dilapidated condition, which can collapse any time, endangering lives and property in the surrounding area.

Moreover, principal of a girls school, situated adjacent to the building, had filed an application that the building could collapse any time and cause an untoward situation. The report said that the news regarding demolishing a mandir was totally baseless. The fact is that the building of Dharamsala was still there, and the ETPB had decided to restore it in its original condition so that historical heritage might be preserved.

The ETPB chairman said that all efforts would be made to secure worship places of minorities as these were cultural heritage.

