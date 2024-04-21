Open Menu

EUM Syndicate Sets Up Endowment Fund

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2024 | 06:20 PM

EUM syndicate sets up endowment fund

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Emerson University Multan (EUM) syndicate established an endowment fund with seed money of Rs 10 million in its 4th meeting for varsity development.

Chaired by Secretary of Higher education Department (HED) , Dr. Farrukh Naveed, the meeting approved all agenda items unanimously lauding the university's strides in introducing market-driven programmes, embracing technological advancements, fostering sports and co-curricular activities, championing environmental initiatives, and nurturing self grooming development programmes.

Building on the momentum, the Syndicate appreciated the launch of new programs in in-demand fields like Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Data Science, Biotechnology, Textile Design, Fashion Design, Allied Health Sciences, and more.

Among others the meeting was attended by Dr. Abdul Qadir Buzdar, Dr. Hayyat Awan, Dr. Muhammad Asif, Dr. Mamoona Ghani, Dr. Ashiq Hussain, Dr. Sarwat Jabeen, Dr. Mansoor Baloch, Shahsawar and Dr. Muhammad Farooq.

Later, Dr. Farrukh Naveed, in a symbolic gesture inaugurated the university's cutting-edge technology innovation centre and planted a tree, embodying a commitment to growth and future endeavors.

Reflecting on his alma mater, Dr. Naveed remarked, "Emerson College shaped me, and I'm honoured to support its continued progress."

Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Ramzan expressed profound gratitude for Dr. Naveed's leadership and pledged support for further infrastructure development, including the establishment of a state-of-the-art laboratory.

Related Topics

Multan Technology Sports Education Progress Money Textile All Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

10 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

19 hours ago
 Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohl ..

Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record

19 hours ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

19 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga results

Football: German Bundesliga results

19 hours ago
ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO ..

ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO as false propaganda

19 hours ago
 Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zeal ..

Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zealand in 2nd T20I match

19 hours ago
 6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner

6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner

19 hours ago
 Tennis: Bucharest ATP results

Tennis: Bucharest ATP results

19 hours ago
 Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win str ..

Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win streak to make final

19 hours ago
 1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute

1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan