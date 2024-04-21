EUM Syndicate Sets Up Endowment Fund
Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2024 | 06:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Emerson University Multan (EUM) syndicate established an endowment fund with seed money of Rs 10 million in its 4th meeting for varsity development.
Chaired by Secretary of Higher education Department (HED) , Dr. Farrukh Naveed, the meeting approved all agenda items unanimously lauding the university's strides in introducing market-driven programmes, embracing technological advancements, fostering sports and co-curricular activities, championing environmental initiatives, and nurturing self grooming development programmes.
Building on the momentum, the Syndicate appreciated the launch of new programs in in-demand fields like Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Data Science, Biotechnology, Textile Design, Fashion Design, Allied Health Sciences, and more.
Among others the meeting was attended by Dr. Abdul Qadir Buzdar, Dr. Hayyat Awan, Dr. Muhammad Asif, Dr. Mamoona Ghani, Dr. Ashiq Hussain, Dr. Sarwat Jabeen, Dr. Mansoor Baloch, Shahsawar and Dr. Muhammad Farooq.
Later, Dr. Farrukh Naveed, in a symbolic gesture inaugurated the university's cutting-edge technology innovation centre and planted a tree, embodying a commitment to growth and future endeavors.
Reflecting on his alma mater, Dr. Naveed remarked, "Emerson College shaped me, and I'm honoured to support its continued progress."
Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Ramzan expressed profound gratitude for Dr. Naveed's leadership and pledged support for further infrastructure development, including the establishment of a state-of-the-art laboratory.
