Event Held At IUB To Mark World Hypertension Day

Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2024 | 04:50 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) World Hypertension Day observed on Friday with the theme of World Hypertension Day is "Know your blood pressure correctly, control it, and live a long life". The purpose of the event to create awareness about diagnosis, prevention and treatment of high blood pressure.

World Hypertension Day League is a global organization that celebrates this day all over the world. The Health Care Division of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur in collaboration with the Department of Public Health organized a seminar at Ghulam Muhammad Ghotvi Hall Abbasia Campus.

The participants said that awareness of the risks of hypertension or high blood pressure is very important as it is affecting the health of people all over the world. High blood pressure actually leads to heart disease.

When systolic blood pressure exceeds 140 mm Hg and diastolic pressure exceeds 90 mm Hg, it is called high blood pressure or hypertension. High blood pressure causes heart and kidney diseases and in severe cases the patient also dies.

Experts on this occasion emphasized on a healthy lifestyle which includes balance between work and rest, balanced diet and regular exercise.

Prof. Dr. Shazia Anjum Dean Faculty of Chemical and Biological Sciences, Prof. Dr. Rao Imran Habib Dean Faculty of Law, Dr. Naeem Asim In-Charge Department of Public Health, Dr. Muhammad Usman Cheema, Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Saba Tahir, Dr. Maleeha Arif Principal Medical Officer, Dr. Waheed Abbasi, Amara Ajmal, Psychologist, Saima Gul, Speech Therapist, Fatima Muzahir, Deputy Registrar, Public Relations, and students participated in the seminar.

