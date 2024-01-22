Open Menu

Ex-CCRD Head Discuss Youth Opportunities In SRM With GCA Advisor

Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2024 | 09:28 PM

Former Head of the Centre for Climate Research and Development (CCRD), COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI), Dr Athar Hussain convened a special meeting with climate adaptation expert and youth advisor at Global Center on Adaptation (GCA), Irfan Ullah and discussed youth opportunities in solar radiation management (SRM)

Dr Athar Hussain told APP that Irfan Ullah also works as a researcher at United Nations University; Institute for Environment and Human Security (UNU-EHS) Bonn Germany who has five years of multi-sectoral experience.

Apart from this, he is also working as an International Strategy Fellow in Silver Lining (a US-based NGO), which promotes safety for the world's people and natural system in the context of near-term climate risks and impacts.

Dr. Athar Hussain along with other team members Varisha, Muhammad Ali, and Saima participated in the meeting later flanked by Dr. Waheed.

During the meeting opportunities for youth in SRM and climate change interventions were also discussed.

Irfan Ullah has five years of multi-sectoral experience spanning from climate change adaptation, climate resilience, climate risk insurance, disaster risk reduction, community development, youth engagement, and from conflict-triggered disasters to earthquake, flood response, and recovery.

More Stories From Pakistan