Ex CS KP passes away, funeral prayer held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Former Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abdullah passed away here on Tuesday after protracted illness.

His funeral prayer was offered at Medical College Ground, University of Peshawar that was attended by a large number of government officials, students and members of civil societies.

He was buried in his ancestral graveyard in Rahatabad. Abdullah served on key government positions and headed various departments. He also served as Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission.