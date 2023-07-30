Ex MNA Kaki , former minster Wajid join PML-N

(@FahadShabbir)

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :In a major political development here, former Member National Assembly (MNA) Muzaffarul Mulk Kaki, former provincial minister Wajid Ali, former general secretary Awami National Party Swat, Abdullah Yousafzai and former candidate for national assembly, Abdul Karim along with thousands of supporters and family members on Sunday formally joined Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) in presence of the Prime Minister's adviser Engr Amir Muqam at Mingora.

These political heavyweights announced the closing of their decades-long association with the Awami National Party and joined the PML-N during a big public gathering at the residence of Muzaffarul Mulk Kaki at Pathany in Mingora City in Swat district.

Besides other political stalwarts, Nazim Gohar Ali of Kokari, Adalat Khan Lala Jhee of Gorathi, Shakirullah alias Shah Khan and his son former general secretary tehsil Babuzai Ubaid Khan of Jambal, Ameer Faisal Khan, Anwaruddin Khan of Sangota and former Nazim Panar Riaz Khan along with thousands of supporters joined PML-N.

They expressed full confidence in the leadership of PML-N and vowed to utilize all their energies for strengthening the party.

Welcoming Muzaffarul Mulk Kaki, Wajid Ali Khan, Abdul Karim and other stalwarts in the party fold, Engr Amir Muqam said that his party was a strong political party with deep roots in the masses and it would further strengthen their participation in Swat district.

He said the participation of a large number of political workers and leaders in PML-N has reflected that it was the only party that could steer the country out of existing challenges and address people's problems at their doorsteps.

He said the previous government has failed to deliver in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa despite its 9 years of rule in the province and PTI leadership wasted time in hallowing slogans, confrontation and victimization of opposition leaders.

Engr Amir Muqam accused the previous government of destroying the national economy and social values besides tarnishing the country's image abroad.

He said the entire nation knew about a so-called leader, who deceived the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the name of change and completely failed to address the problems of the masses.

He said that Imran Niazi had made tall anti-corruption claims but later PTI Government in KP closed its own created Ehtadab Commission that exposed the hallow slogans of Imran.

He said that May 9 vandalism exposed the real face of Imran Niazi before the masses.

Engr Amir Muqam said that the people of Pakistan knew who had attacked and put on fire the defence and government installations during May 9 vandalism and destroyed the economy during 2018-22 and who saved the country from bankruptcy and economic default in only 14 months Government.

Engr Amir Muqam said that PML-N has strong and committed leadership in the shape of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and sitting prime minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif with the ability to steer the country out of all challenges.

He said that a state-of-the-art kidney hospital at Swat was established during the tenure of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif where poor patients were being provided free treatment.

He said that if PML-N was voted to power in the upcoming election would change the destiny of the people and address the problems of the masses of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that the participation of a large number of people and political leaders reflected that PMLN would former the next Government in all provinces and centres due to its record development work and better people service.

Former MNA Muzaffarul Kaki and Wajid Ali besides other leaders expressed full confidence in the leadership of PMLN and reiterated to work tirelessly for strengthening their party in KP, especially in Swat.