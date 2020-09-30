Excessive use of mobile phones by students during lockdown: Study

Parents and children are spending more time on various screens at home which is seriously affecting their health and now a new study reveals that students are making excessive use of their mobile phones during lockdown

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Parents and children are spending more time on various screens at home which is seriously affecting their health and now a new study reveals that students are making excessive use of their mobile phones during lockdown.

The study, published in the journal Sustainability, relates the number of hours that young people spend sitting down, their level of physical activity and state of mind when using a mobile phone.

"Students with lower levels of physical activity used their mobile phones almost three times more than others. Those reporting poorer sleep quality also used these devices more," said study authors from the University of Seville in Spain.

For the findings, data was collected in a sample of 20 young adults over seven days pre-and during the Covid-19 lockdown, Medical Daily reported.

The research team showed that young people (university students aged 20-36) used their mobile phone 6h/day (hours per day) on average before lockdown, increasing to over 8h/day on average during lockdown.

"These data are very worrying if we consider that scientific evidence shows that a high number of hours sitting (more than 8 h/day) or an excessive use of screen devices (3-4 h/day) is linked with a higher risk of mortality," the authors wrote.

The conclusions of the research show that the containment measures adopted during Covid-19 had a major impact on the habits of this demographic group.

Especially on their levels of physical activity which decreased significantly, but also on their sedentary lifestyle, increasing the time they remained seated (approximately 6h/day on average before the lockdown and about 10h/day during).

These bad habits had a negative impact on the health of these young people and significantly worsened their sleep quality.

Studies such as these highlight the need to take measures that encourage people to avoid a sedentary lifestyle, contributing to increasing physical activity levels and reducing the use of mobile phones.