Excise recovers 6000gm opium from car

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Excise Narcotics Control recovered 6000gm opium from a car near Motorway interchange here on Monday however the smuggler managed to flee leaving the vehicle behind.

As per details, Peshawar Excise Narcotics Control signaled a car to stop near Motorway Interchange.

The driver however accelerated the car and managed to escape on foot after leaving the vehicle on road.

Upon search the Excise personnel recovered 6000gm opium from secret cavities of the car. Search for on-the-run smuggler was started and a case registered at Chmakani police station.