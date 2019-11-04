UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Excise Recovers 6000gm Opium From Car

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 01:06 PM

Excise recovers 6000gm opium from car

Excise Narcotics Control recovered 6000gm opium from a car near Motorway interchange here on Monday however the smuggler managed to flee leaving the vehicle behind

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Excise Narcotics Control recovered 6000gm opium from a car near Motorway interchange here on Monday however the smuggler managed to flee leaving the vehicle behind.

As per details, Peshawar Excise Narcotics Control signaled a car to stop near Motorway Interchange.

The driver however accelerated the car and managed to escape on foot after leaving the vehicle on road.

Upon search the Excise personnel recovered 6000gm opium from secret cavities of the car. Search for on-the-run smuggler was started and a case registered at Chmakani police station.

Related Topics

Peshawar Motorway Police Station Driver Road Vehicle Car From

Recent Stories

Hira Mani expected to be part of famous TV show Me ..

5 minutes ago

Chinese Yuan strengthens last week

5 minutes ago

Passenger dies, seven injured as flying coach coll ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey's automotive exports reach $25.4B in 10 mon ..

2 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Post issues commemorative tickets on 550t ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.