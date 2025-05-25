Expert recommends engaging pursuits for kids during summer vacations instead of pricey camps

- Home
Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2025 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) As summer vacations approach, an education expert on Sunday advised the parents to consider engaging their kids in meaningful activities like educational travel, creative writing, AI learning and other skill-building pursuits, rather than investing in costly summer camps.
During a conversation with a local channel, education expert Sadia Amir emphasized the importance of engaging kids in meaningful activities during summer vacations.
She recommended opting for skill-building pursuits like educational travel, creative writing and AI learning instead of investing in expensive summer camps.
By doing so, parents can provide their children with valuable learning experiences while also saving on costs, she added.
Sadia Amir stressed that while the syllabus cannot be ignored, travel and skillful activities should also be accommodated during summer vacations, providing a balance between academics and extracurricular pursuits.
She suggested that working parents should prioritize spending quality time with their kids and allowing them to relax at home, rather than enrolling them in school or private summer camps, to promote a more relaxed and bonding-filled summer break.
Experts also emphasized the importance of fostering close relationships with family and loved ones, suggesting that nurturing these bonds is essential for emotional well-being and a healthy summer experience for kids.
Sadia further expressed concern that many parents enroll their kids in summer camps at school or elsewhere as soon as summer break starts, which she believes can be detrimental to their well-being, depriving them of a much-needed break and relaxation time.
She emphasized that kids also need mental relaxation and downtime during summer break, allowing them to recharge and refresh their minds, rather than being overly occupied with structured activities.
Education expert suggested that traveling is an excellent option for kids during summer break, allowing them to explore new places, experience different cultures and create lasting memories while taking a break from academics.
She lamented that summer camps often come with hefty price tags, which can be a significant burden for many families, making it difficult for them to afford such activities for their children.
