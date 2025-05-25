PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) In a decisive push to tackle Pakistan’s deepening energy crisis, the federal government is intensifying efforts to harness the country’s vast hydropower potential, with the Mohmand Dam emerging as a flagship project in this national drive.

Despite possessing an estimated 60,000 MW of untapped hydropower capacity—half of which lies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa alone—Pakistan has significantly lagged behind regional peers in utilizing this renewable resource.

China has constructed nearly 98,000 dams, India over 5,300, while Pakistan has built only about 150 since its independence, experts said.

“The key to Pakistan’s economic, agriculture and social development lies in energy affordability and water security—both of which can be achieved through comprehensive dam infrastructure,” said Prof. Dr. Muhammad Naeemur Rehman Khattak of the University of Peshawar.

He noted that the northern regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab are especially conducive for both large- and small-scale hydropower initiatives.

The Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) recently marked a major milestone with the commencement of main construction work on the Mohmand Dam being built on River Swat.

Situated on the Swat River in the tribal district of Mohmand, this strategically important project forms a cornerstone of Pakistan’s future energy and water security.

Standing at a towering height of 213 meters, the Mohmand Dam will be the world’s fifth highest concrete-faced rockfill dam.

It will store 1.29 million acre-feet (MAF) of water, enabling irrigation for 18,233 acres of new land while enhancing water availability for another 160,000 acres of existing farmland.

Equally crucial is the dam’s energy output. With an expected generation capacity of 800 MW, it will supply 2.86 billion units of clean, renewable electricity annually to the national grid.

During a recent visit to the construction site, Federal Minister for Water Resources Mian Muhammad Mueen Wattoo and WAPDA Chairman Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd) reaffirmed the government’s commitment to completing the project by 2027–28.

The minister inspected several key components, including the diversion system, spillway, power intake tunnel, and powerhouse—where work is progressing across 14 active construction sites.

“Mohmand Dam is more than just a power project—it’s a comprehensive response to Pakistan’s challenges of energy shortages, water scarcity, and flood risks,” Minister Wattoo said.

“The federal government is fully committed to supporting WAPDA’s mega projects, recognizing the urgency of water conservation and sustainable energy.”

Beyond power generation and irrigation, the dam is expected to play a critical role in flood mitigation for downstream areas including Peshawar, Charsadda, and Nowshera, which are increasingly vulnerable to climate-induced disasters.

Additionally, it will provide up to 300 million gallons of potable water daily to Peshawar, significantly easing the city’s drinking water crisis.

Experts and environmental advocates have widely welcomed the project, stressing that investment in hydropower is not only economically prudent but also environmentally essential.

As global fuel prices climb and climate change accelerates, renewable energy solutions like hydropower are imperative.

However, hydropower remains underutilized in Pakistan’s energy mix, constrained by policy inertia, bureaucratic red tape, and periodic public opposition to large-scale infrastructure.

The successful execution of the Mohmand Dam and similar projects could pave the way for a national transition toward cleaner and more resilient energy systems.

As Pakistan moves towards a greener future, the role of dams as multipurpose infrastructure—for power, water supply, and disaster management—has never been more critical.

With sustained political resolve, transparent oversight, and community engagement, the country can chart a path toward energy self-reliance and long-term economic and food stability.

