Experts Share Knowledge, Expertise At Kidney Transplant Symposium
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2024 | 07:32 PM
The MMC General Hospital, Peshawar, hosted a Kidney Transplant Symposium where senior professionals shared knowledge and expertise in the field
A communication said that Prof Dr Ataur Reman, a senior urologist and director of transplant services, and Associate Prof Dr Mufti Baleegh, a transplant nephrologist at the MMC, were the patrons for the event arranged at the tertiary care hospital set up in year 2016.
Among the participants were Dr. Asif Malik, Dr. Shahid Ahmed Khan, Dr. Arshad Mehmood, Dr. Sarwar Alvi, Dr. Nabeel Ismail and Dr. Naveed Sarwar, Dr. Nasir Orakzai, Dr. Mazhar Khan and Dr. Muhammad Shahzad.
The symposium brought together the leading specialists and professionals to talk on the developments and the associated challenges in the field.
The organiser, Dr.
Shah Jehan said the symposium offered a platform to the transplant surgeons and transplant neurologists to share the knowledge and expertise.
There were presentations, discussions and hand-on information with a view to improve the transplant methodology and the patient care.
The junior health practitioners had an opportunity to learn more from the seniors about the transplant techniques and the relevant developments.
Prof Dr. Ataur Rehman said the symposium was aimed at promoting knowledge-sharing among the experts which was expected to improve the quality of the transplant in the ultimate analysis.
He thanked the senior kidney transplant surgeons, transplant neurologists and other participants for attending the symposium, hoping the interactions would lead to a better treatment and patient care.
