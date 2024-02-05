Open Menu

Experts Share Knowledge, Expertise At Kidney Transplant Symposium

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2024 | 07:32 PM

Experts share knowledge, expertise at Kidney Transplant Symposium

The MMC General Hospital, Peshawar, hosted a Kidney Transplant Symposium where senior professionals shared knowledge and expertise in the field

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) The MMC General Hospital, Peshawar, hosted a Kidney Transplant Symposium where senior professionals shared knowledge and expertise in the field.

A communication said that Prof Dr Ataur Reman, a senior urologist and director of transplant services, and Associate Prof Dr Mufti Baleegh, a transplant nephrologist at the MMC, were the patrons for the event arranged at the tertiary care hospital set up in year 2016.

Among the participants were Dr. Asif Malik, Dr. Shahid Ahmed Khan, Dr. Arshad Mehmood, Dr. Sarwar Alvi, Dr. Nabeel Ismail and Dr. Naveed Sarwar, Dr. Nasir Orakzai, Dr. Mazhar Khan and Dr. Muhammad Shahzad.

The symposium brought together the leading specialists and professionals to talk on the developments and the associated challenges in the field.

The organiser, Dr.

Shah Jehan said the symposium offered a platform to the transplant surgeons and transplant neurologists to share the knowledge and expertise.

There were presentations, discussions and hand-on information with a view to improve the transplant methodology and the patient care.

The junior health practitioners had an opportunity to learn more from the seniors about the transplant techniques and the relevant developments.

Prof Dr. Ataur Rehman said the symposium was aimed at promoting knowledge-sharing among the experts which was expected to improve the quality of the transplant in the ultimate analysis.

He thanked the senior kidney transplant surgeons, transplant neurologists and other participants for attending the symposium, hoping the interactions would lead to a better treatment and patient care.

Related Topics

Peshawar Nasir Lead Arshad Mehmood Nabeel 2016 Event Mufti From Share

Recent Stories

UCP to support PML-N candidates in upcoming electi ..

UCP to support PML-N candidates in upcoming elections: Zahid Qasmi

4 minutes ago
 Male voters dominating in Faisalabad for General E ..

Male voters dominating in Faisalabad for General Election 2024

4 minutes ago
 Police flag marches for election security

Police flag marches for election security

4 minutes ago
 JI takes out rally to observe Kashmir Solidarity D ..

JI takes out rally to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day

4 minutes ago
 Shahid Afridi says Rizwan is backbone of national ..

Shahid Afridi says Rizwan is backbone of national team

20 minutes ago
 Kashmiris worldwide unite on Solidarity day

Kashmiris worldwide unite on Solidarity day

15 minutes ago
UAF observes Kashmir Solidarity Day

UAF observes Kashmir Solidarity Day

16 minutes ago
 Funeral of Chaudhwan police station attack martyrs ..

Funeral of Chaudhwan police station attack martyrs offered

16 minutes ago
 Messi match organisers 'deeply regret' no-show, ca ..

Messi match organisers 'deeply regret' no-show, cancel funding bid

16 minutes ago
 Speakers deliberate on promoting values, principle ..

Speakers deliberate on promoting values, principles of human fraternity

19 minutes ago
 Swiss watchmaker says it's time to make luxury sus ..

Swiss watchmaker says it's time to make luxury sustainable

19 minutes ago
 PIFD observes Kashmir Solidarity Day

PIFD observes Kashmir Solidarity Day

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan