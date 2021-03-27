Experts suggest Afghan led inclusive peace process as a road map for stability in region

Senior diplomats and experts of Afghan affairs has stressed upon all inclusive Afghan led peace process to bring peace and stability in the war torn country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Senior diplomats and experts of Afghan affairs has stressed upon all inclusive Afghan led peace process to bring peace and stability in the war torn country.

They while addressing a webinar titled "Global and Regional Dimensions of Afghan Conflict" organized by Pakistan Institute of International Affairs (PIIA) here on Saturday also urged all neighbouring countries and stakeholders to play positive role to stabilize the region.

Kabul based Human Rights activist, Roshan Sirran, while deliberating upon role of Afghan women bemoaned that due to long standing conflict Afghan women have faced so many issues, gone through a series of sufferings and offered sacrifices.

She termed it a difficult time for afghan nation as they were turning the page of history while women activists were trying to sensitize women of their rights and role in conflict. "We support all peace process because we believe it would lead to democracy and protection of women rights, peace, freedom of expression" she maintained.

Cosmetic measure could not lead to sustainable peace unless genuine issues are not addressed, she opined and said "objectives of stability could not be achieved without assistance.

Stressing on inclusion of women that constitutes half of the country's population in peace process she appealed to international community and human rights bodies to play more active role to bring an end to sufferings of Afghan women.

They don't want closed door meeting but inclusion of afghan people through their representatives, Sirran said and added that Afghan women believe that this war has no winner and peaceful means should be used to end the fight and violence.

She urged UN to follow relevant Security Council resolutions and fulfill commitments made by the resolution. Decisions of Geneva conference should be implemented and war victims to be compensated and supported, she demanded.

Neighbours should play positive role as peace in Afghanistan is important for the entire region as well as the world she said adding that Taliban has also to realize the importance of coexistence and respect other segments of the society.

Senior journalist and security analyst Rahimullah Yousufzai said that talks among Ashraf Ghani led Afghan government, Talban and US would continue despite all hurdles as all parties to the conflict want peace but on their own conditions.

He was of the opinion that Taliban would not agree on permanent peace unless their conditions are not accepted as Talban sought withdrawal of foreign forces at the earliest while the US wanted to retain its control over at least two major strategic bases in Afghanistan.

It was evident from the facts that Taliban reduced attacks after Doha agreement but Afghan government did not released Taliban prisoners, he said adding that neither Taliban nor the Kabul was enthusiastic about US led peace efforts.

Taliban wanted to resume the stalled process with withdrawal of foreign forces and self governance as their top agenda, he said and opined that Taliban might accept talks at Istanbul, Turkey but they would prefer Doha as the venue.

Pakistan wanted peace in Afghanistan but one country could not achieve it, Iran India and other countries of the region have to play positive role and issues of international borders and other matters should be resolved, he suggested and termed it a good sign that US and Russia with renewed interest were carrying forward the peace talks.

Expert of Afghanistan and central Asia affairs, ambassador Rustam Shah Mohmand said that end of Afghan conflict does not seems in sight despite aggressive diplomacy and various sessions of talks at Doha Moscow and now at Turkey.

China has huge investment in Afghanistan in oil and gas and copper mining and it was also included in Belt and Road initiative while Iran and India have their own interests in Afghanistan, he said.

India don't want to see peace return to Afghanistan and they were using Afghan territory against Pakistan, he observed adding that India is the fifth largest donor in development of Afghanistan because India is energy deficient and wanted to import energy resources from central Asia through Afghanistan and enhancing trade with Central Asia by using Iranian port Chabahar.

Pakistan 's stake are high in Afghanistan, which rightly demand that Afghan territory must not be used against Pakistan and Kabul should ensure it, Mohmand observed adding that certain events eroding the confidence level between both of the countries.

Ashraf Ghani's Afghan government hold writ over 40 % territory of the country while the rest of the area is under control of Taliban while due to continuous conflict situation ruined the national economy and people leaving Afghanistan due to unemployment.

Mohmand suggested convening Loyeh Jirga to form a transitional Afghan government that could ensure Afghan led solution of the conflict as stability could not be achieved without agreement on mode of governance and formation of interim government.