UrduPoint.com

Experts Suggest Province Wide Schedule For Sunflower Cultivation For High Yield

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 02:50 PM

Experts suggest province wide schedule for Sunflower cultivation for high yield

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Farmers have been advised by the agriculture experts here to prepare their fields for 'Bahariya' cultivation of Sunflower with the advent of January and bring maximum land under cultivation for this important cash crop.

A spokesman of the Agriculture Extension Department said Wednesday, "Sunflower is an important edible oil producing crop which can help Pakistan trim down its import bill of edible oil".

He said that maturity time of this crop was only 130 days with comparatively less cost and very high dividends. The government therefore decided to promote cultivation of Sunflower and in this connection subsidy was also offered to the growers of sunflower crops.

"Crushing season has started and the farmers should cultivate Sunflower immediately after harvesting the sugarcane crops and complete it by mid of February. They should also prefer Sunflower crop as it is an oil crop playing a pivotal role not only in catering to our domestic food requirements but also in lessening financial constraints of the growers".

Giving schedule of Sunflower cultivation, he said that the growers of Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Khanewal, Multan, Vehari and Bahawal Nagar districts should start cultivation from first January and complete it by end of this month.

"The most suitable time for Sunflower cultivation in Muzaffargarh, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Lodhran, Rajan Pur and Bhakkar is from 10th January to 10th February. Similarly, the farmers of Faisalabad, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Jhang, Sahiwal, Okara, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Lahore, Mandi Bahauddin, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Narowal, Attock, Rawalpindi, Gujrat and Chakwal districts should cultivate Sunflower crops from January 25 to February 15", he said.

"The growers should cultivate approved Sunflower varieties like Hi-sun-33, Hi-sun-39, Agora-4, NK-278, FH-331, DK-4040, G-101 and 64-A-93 as these varieties are disease resistant with potential to give bumper yield", the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan Faisalabad Import Agriculture Oil Gujrat Sahiwal Rahim Yar Khan Kasur Okara Jhang Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bhakkar Chakwal Khanewal Khushab Lodhran Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Muzaffargarh Narowal Nankana Sahib Vehari Attock January February From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Hague Court Received 301 Compensation Claims From ..

Hague Court Received 301 Compensation Claims From Relatives of MH17 Crash Victim ..

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s Test batsman Abid Ali shares his lunc ..

Pakistan’s Test batsman Abid Ali shares his lunch with cat

27 minutes ago
 Massive gains for Agarwal, Patel in ICC Rankings

Massive gains for Agarwal, Patel in ICC Rankings

7 minutes ago
 Philippines logs 370 new COVID-19 cases, 171 death ..

Philippines logs 370 new COVID-19 cases, 171 deaths

7 minutes ago
 German Lawmakers Elect Scholz From Social Democrat ..

German Lawmakers Elect Scholz From Social Democratic Party as New Chancellor

11 minutes ago
 S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit record high at ..

S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit record high at 7,175

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.