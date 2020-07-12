UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Explosive Material Case: ATC Convicts Data Darbar Blast Facilitator

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 12:00 AM

Explosive material case: ATC convicts Data Darbar blast facilitator

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday handed down life imprisonment on two counts for possessing explosives to a facilitator of a suicide attack at Data Darbar Shrine that claimed 13 lives, including personnel of the Elite Police, on May 28, 2019.

The court also awarded a 14-year separate sentence to accused Mohsin Khan, besides confiscation of his property.

ATC Judge Ejaz Ahmad Buttar conducted the trial proceedings and announced the verdict on proving charges. The court ordered that all sentences will come into force one after another.

The Counter Terrorism Department Lahore had registered the case against the accused under Explosives Substance Act and Anti Terrorism Act 1997.

It is pertinent to mention here that, on Nov 29, 2019, an ATC had already handed down death sentence on 22 counts to Mohsin Khan for facilitating suicide attack outside Data Darbar Shrine.

Related Topics

Lahore Suicide Attack Police Mohsin Khan May 2019 All Anti Terrorism Court Court Data Darbar

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet ministers take their oath before Moham ..

50 minutes ago

Dubai announces new economic stimulus package wort ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Sharjah Ruler on death ..

1 hour ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 58,000 addition ..

3 hours ago

Noura Al Kaabi calls for preservation of cultural ..

3 hours ago

ICA to resume work from Sunday

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.