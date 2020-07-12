Explosive material case: ATC convicts Data Darbar blast facilitator

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday handed down life imprisonment on two counts for possessing explosives to a facilitator of a suicide attack at Data Darbar Shrine that claimed 13 lives, including personnel of the Elite Police, on May 28, 2019.

The court also awarded a 14-year separate sentence to accused Mohsin Khan, besides confiscation of his property.

ATC Judge Ejaz Ahmad Buttar conducted the trial proceedings and announced the verdict on proving charges. The court ordered that all sentences will come into force one after another.

The Counter Terrorism Department Lahore had registered the case against the accused under Explosives Substance Act and Anti Terrorism Act 1997.

It is pertinent to mention here that, on Nov 29, 2019, an ATC had already handed down death sentence on 22 counts to Mohsin Khan for facilitating suicide attack outside Data Darbar Shrine.