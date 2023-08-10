Extreme Indian oppression is generating extreme patriotic reaction among Kashmiris: Sardar Attique

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Azad Jammu Kashmir's (AJK) Ex-Prime Minister and Muslim Conference chief Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan has said "fast increased Indian oppression against innocent Kashmiri's in IIOJK generating extreme patriotic reaction among Kashmiri's

MIRPUR AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu Kashmir's (AJK) Ex-Prime Minister and Muslim Conference chief Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan has said "fast increased Indian oppression against innocent Kashmiri's in IIOJK generating extreme patriotic reaction among Kashmiri's.

Speaking on unabated Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir in his party workers meeting at Mujahid Manzil yesterday night he said that oppression and non-reaction cannot co-exist.

India, the illegal occupier of Kashmir staged a peak of oppression against Kashmiris on August 5, 2019, by bifurcating and annexing Kashmir which cannot be responded to by 15 million Kashmiris.

"Their homes, hearths, markets, businesses, schools, plains, even animal stables stand illegally annexed", he added.

He elaborated further, that it is an act of socio-demographic aggression India committed on August 5, 2019, in Jammu and Kashmir State in her forced and unlawful occupation.

Attique said "August 5 stays as a day of protest against India's unilateral geophysical changes in occupied Kashmir and its observance as a Day of Protest has become part of our ongoing struggle", he remarked, recalling that in AJK and by Kashmiris abroad in various continents of the globe Kashmiri's were vociferous against Indian occupation of Kashmir by means of stealth and aggression.

He said that the spirit of Mujahid Awwal Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan initiated the practical phase of the Kashmir liberation movement on August 23, 1947, from the Neela Butt Heights is keeping the whole struggle fully loaded with irreducible public resolve to vacate Indian aggression from Kashmir.

He said that Indian moves of August 5, 2019, were violating UN Kashmir resolutions and even against the Simla accord. Therefore those unilateral changes cannot stay any longer, he assured.

He informed that the dispute over Jammu and Kashmir is the global liability of the UN. Therefore UN representatives must visit this UN liability region sooner.

The unresolved Kashmir dispute is a direct threat to world peace and security; it calls for prompt international response to the worst Indian wrought situation today in Kashmir, he stressed.

Speakers vowed to continue the forceful struggle to undo the entire geophysical saga India had staged on August 5, 2019, at gunpoint.