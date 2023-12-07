FAC to be reactivated for promotion of literary activities: Dr Khurram

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCC) President Dr Khurram Tariq said on Thursday that the Faisalabad Art Council (FAC) would be reactivated for promotion of literary, healthy social and other activities in order to project the soft image of the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCC) President Dr Khurram Tariq said on Thursday that the Faisalabad Art Council (FAC) would be reactivated for promotion of literary, healthy social and other activities in order to project the soft image of the city.

He paid a maiden visit after his nomination as chairman of the high-powered consultative board of the FAC. He inquired about the administrative structure, its responsibilities and performance of FAC.

He said that it had a spacious and splendid building of high architectural value which is under utilised in the current scenario.

He said that the FAC should involve the artists belonging to different genera of fine art and exploit their God-gifted skills by providing them a respectable platform.

FAC Director Abrar Alam briefed Dr Khurram Tariq and said that it was already organizing functions and events to highlight the cultural importance of Faisalabad.