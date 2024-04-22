Faisal Amin Of Sunni Ittehad Wins NA-44 DI Khan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2024 | 12:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Faisal Amin Khan of Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) has won NA-44 DI Khan by securing 66,879 votes while Pakistan People Party Parliamentarian’s Abdul Rasheed Khan Kundi stood runner up with 21,979 votes during by election held on Sunday.
According to result issued by the returning officer NA 44 DI Khan, a total of 19 candidates participated in the by election and voters turned out remained as 24.5 percent.
Recent Stories
Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, adjoining areas
Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on three-day official visit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2024
FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising consumption
Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I match
Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies snatch dramatic last-ball vict ..
Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow
Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent medical board
By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, provincial assemblies' seats c ..
Itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identity
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Aror University conducts entry test for academic session 202416 seconds ago
-
Pakistan Railways DS holds open court in Sukkur28 seconds ago
-
Seven profiteers booked11 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 recovers four children, man alive from rubbles of BHU roof20 minutes ago
-
Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, adjoining areas29 minutes ago
-
Iran's President Raisi given a gaurd of honour at PM House30 minutes ago
-
Khana Badosh Writers Cafe hosts study session on Guno Samtani’s book50 minutes ago
-
ICT admin arrests over 900 alms-seekers1 hour ago
-
Death anniversary of comedian, actor Moin Akhtar observed1 hour ago
-
IRSA releases 165,600 cusecs water2 hours ago
-
Govt disburses Rs 33,166.64 mln for various power sector schemes so far2 hours ago
-
On Earth Day, PM calls for responsible use, recycling to achieve plastic-free society2 hours ago