Open Menu

Faisal Amin Of Sunni Ittehad Wins NA-44 DI Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Faisal Amin of Sunni Ittehad wins NA-44 DI Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Faisal Amin Khan of Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) has won NA-44 DI Khan by securing 66,879 votes while Pakistan People Party Parliamentarian’s Abdul Rasheed Khan Kundi stood runner up with 21,979 votes during by election held on Sunday.

According to result issued by the returning officer NA 44 DI Khan, a total of 19 candidates participated in the by election and voters turned out remained as 24.5 percent.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan People Party Sunday NA-44

Recent Stories

Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, adjoining ..

Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, adjoining areas

29 minutes ago
 Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on thr ..

Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on three-day official visit

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2024

4 hours ago
 FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising c ..

FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising consumption

15 hours ago
 Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I ..

Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I match

15 hours ago
Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies ..

Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies snatch dramatic last-ball vict ..

16 hours ago
 Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow

Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow

17 hours ago
 Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent m ..

Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent medical board

18 hours ago
 By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, ..

By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, provincial assemblies' seats c ..

18 hours ago
 itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identi ..

Itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identity

18 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan