Open Menu

Faisalabad Arts Council Meeting Held

Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2023 | 06:19 PM

Faisalabad Arts Council meeting held

President Board of Management Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad division Dr Khurram Tariq said on Wednesday that Faisalabad is a rich region in culture and artists, poets, writers belonging to the region have always represented their region not only in the country but also at the international level

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) President Board of Management Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad division Dr Khurram Tariq said on Wednesday that Faisalabad is a rich region in culture and artists, poets, writers belonging to the region have always represented their region not only in the country but also at the international level.

Addressing the Faisalabad Arts Council board meeting here, he said people associated with art are precious asset to the country and the arts council would not only appreciate their services but also provide a platform to them to exhibit their abilities.

Dr Khurram Tariq is also president of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Earlier, Director Faisalabad Arts Council Muhammad Abrar Alam gave a briefing regarding the programmes, organised for making Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan auditorium active and connecting people with it.

Director Public Relations Khurshid Jilani, chief Executive Officer (CEO) education Kashif Zia, Dr. Jafar Hassan Mubarak, well-known travel writer and social personality, Ibad Ali, singer, Prof. Tehmina Afzal, Ahmed Niazi, well-known drama writer, and Assistant Director Local Government were also present.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Education Punjab Chamber Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Commerce Government Industry

Recent Stories

International delegation visits Lahore Railway Sta ..

International delegation visits Lahore Railway Station

1 minute ago
 Manchester United slide out of Champions League

Manchester United slide out of Champions League

6 minutes ago
 China releases first pan-genome map of tea plant

China releases first pan-genome map of tea plant

6 minutes ago
 HCSTI elects it’s new senior vice president, vic ..

HCSTI elects it’s new senior vice president, vice president

6 minutes ago
 National Ranking Tennis C'ships second round match ..

National Ranking Tennis C'ships second round matches held

4 minutes ago
 CM Naqvi visits Sialkot, reviews development proje ..

CM Naqvi visits Sialkot, reviews development projects

4 minutes ago
SC suspends verdict of nullifying civilians' trial ..

SC suspends verdict of nullifying civilians' trial in army courts

4 minutes ago
 World hand-washing day observed in Sukkur

World hand-washing day observed in Sukkur

4 minutes ago
 Two arrested in drug peddling case

Two arrested in drug peddling case

11 minutes ago
 PSX loses 1,146 points

PSX loses 1,146 points

4 minutes ago
 Japan reports 1st death from mpox disease

Japan reports 1st death from mpox disease

11 minutes ago
 PFA discards 300 diseased chickens in Tollinton Ma ..

PFA discards 300 diseased chickens in Tollinton Market

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan