Faisalabad Arts Council meeting held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) President Board of Management Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad division Dr Khurram Tariq said on Wednesday that Faisalabad is a rich region in culture and artists, poets, writers belonging to the region have always represented their region not only in the country but also at the international level.

Addressing the Faisalabad Arts Council board meeting here, he said people associated with art are precious asset to the country and the arts council would not only appreciate their services but also provide a platform to them to exhibit their abilities.

Dr Khurram Tariq is also president of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Earlier, Director Faisalabad Arts Council Muhammad Abrar Alam gave a briefing regarding the programmes, organised for making Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan auditorium active and connecting people with it.

Director Public Relations Khurshid Jilani, chief Executive Officer (CEO) education Kashif Zia, Dr. Jafar Hassan Mubarak, well-known travel writer and social personality, Ibad Ali, singer, Prof. Tehmina Afzal, Ahmed Niazi, well-known drama writer, and Assistant Director Local Government were also present.