Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown program

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Kareem Bukhsh feeder linked with 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Ashraf Colony, Ramzan Shaheed and Mureedwala feeders attached with 132-KV Gojra grid station, Montgomery Bazaar feeder connected with 132-KV Faisalabad City (GIS) grid station, Raja Road feeder originating from 132-KV Tariq Abad grid station, Marafco feeder linked with 66-KV Old Thermal grid station, Susan Road and Farooq Abad feeders attached with 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Makkoana feeder connected with 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, Namdar and al-Awan feeders originating from 132-KV Lundianwala grid station, Ziyarat (SEL) feeder linked with 132-KV Bandala grid station, Muhammad Wala feeder attached with 132-KV 132-KV Barana grid station, new Chenab Nagar feeder connected with 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, Gaushala and Fowara Chowk feeders originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Sadhar feeder linked with 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Sarshmeer feeder attached with 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Dijkot Road and Rasiyana feeders connected with 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Torianwala feeder originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Jhamra and Katarian feeders linked with 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.

m. to 1 p.m. while Kotla, Thikriwala (Mamonkanjan), Hussain Pur Bungalow, Torianwala, Lasoori and Darya Bal feeders attached with 132-KV Mureedwala grid station will observe shutdown from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday (February 21).

Similarly, electricity supply from Megna Textile, Matco Foods, Green Crockery, Zoomar and Ayyan Fabrics feeders connected with 132-KV Allama Iqbal Industrial City No.1 grid station will remain suspended from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. whereas Peoples Colony No.2, Maqbool Road and Kareem Town feeders originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Yasrab and Fateh Abad feeders linked with 132-KV OTP grid station, Ideal Chowk feeders attached with 132-KV GIS grid station will observe load shedding from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on February 21.

Meanwhile, power supply from Kanwanwala feeder originating from 132-KV Lalian grid station, Akbar, Lal Kothi, Makkoana and Nazir Shaheed feeders linked with 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, Forest Park, Rafiq Spinning, Lathianwala, Fakhar Abad and Farooq Spinning feeders attached with 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station and Scarp-1 feeder connected with 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will also remain suspended from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday (February 21, 2023).