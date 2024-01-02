Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown program

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Kathoor feeder linked with 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. while Khalid feeder attached with 132-KV Mureedwala grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday (January 03).

Similarly, power supply from Shadi Pura, D-Type Colony, Sohail Abad, al-Masoom and Niamoana feeders connected with 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

whereas all feeders originating from 132-KV Interloop-1, Interloop-2 and Rafhan Jaranwala grid stations, MKB, MSC, Phalahi Wala, Noor Fatima, Rehman Megna, HAR Textile, Kamal Limited, Five Star food Gourmet, Ittehad, Kamran Mill, Rasheed Fabrics, Five Star, KTM, Azhar Corporation, Mueen Jubilee, Image Textile, MJ Gohar and Socks & Socks feeders linked with 132-KV Chak 103/R-B grid station, Samanabad and al-Barkat feeders attached with 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Jagat Pur feeder connected with 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Nazim Abad and Jhang Road feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Momin Abad feeder linked with 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Katarian feeder attached with 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Ghai feeder connected with 132-KV Garh Fateh Shah grid station, Bungalow feeder originating from 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station, Canal Road and Fateh Abad feeders linked with 132-KV OTP grid station will observe load shedding from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on January 03, 2024.