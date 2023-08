Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) posts 37 newly recruited officers

(@FahadShabbir)

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has posted 37 newly recruited officers at various offices and circles of FESCO region

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has posted 37 newly recruited officers at various offices and circles of FESCO region.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Wednesday that Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engineer Bashir Ahmed approved the appointment of 37 newly recruited officers while the Director OD Mehmood Ahmad also issued a notification in this regard.

Giving some details, he said that in HR/Admin category, Muhammad Jahanzaib Lodhi was appointed as Assistant Director (HR-1) at FESCO Headquarters, Noshaba Ashraf Awan as Assistant Director (CM), Niamat Maqsood as Assistant Director (HRIS) FESCO Headquarters, Adnan Shehzad Arshad as Assistant Director (Admin) Jhang Circle, Awwab Bin Mudassar as Assistant Director (Recruitment) FESCO Headquarters, Yasir Asrar as Assistant Director (HR-II) and Faraz Ahmad as Assistant Director (Admin) Sargodha Circle.

In MIS & P/SA category, Mudassar Hussain, Rida Batool and Hamza Lateef were appointed as Assistant Directors (MIS) FESCO Computer Center, Sohail Ahmad as Assistant Director (MIS) Computer Center Sargodha, Muhammad Hasan as Assistant Director (MIS) Computer Center Mianwali, Muhammad Ahmad as Assistant Director (P/SA) FESCO Computer Center Sargodha, Muhammad Hamza as Assistant Director (P/SA) FESCO Computer Center Jhang, Khadija Zaib as Assistant Director (P/SA) FESCO Computer Center.

Similarly, Shamseela Falk Boos was appointed as Assistant Director (Environment) FESCO PMU, Muneeb Mehmood as Assistant Director (Social Impact) PMU, Muhammad Haidar Ayub as SDO (Civil) Civil Works GSC and Aftab Saqlain as SDO (Civil) Civil Works Subdivision Sargodha.

In legal & labor category, Syed Hassam Ahmad was appointed as Assistant Director (Legal & Labor) Jhang Circle, Mohsin as Assistant Director (Legal & Labor) First Circle, Mehboob Talib as Assistant Director (Legal & Labor) FESCO Headquarters and Anees-ur-Rehman as Assistant Director (Litigation-I) FESCO Headquarters.

In Material Management category, Aroob Tariq was appointed as Assistant Director (MM) Disposal, Farrukh Humayun as Field Store Manager Regional Store Faisalabad, Sana Ullah as Field Store Manager Regional Store Bhakkar, Tahir Iqbal as Field Store Manager Regional Store Construction and Muhammad Hasan Shehbaz as Field Store Manager Regional Store Mianwali and Usama Aftab Siddiqui as Field Store Manager Field Store Bhalwal.

In revenue category, Muhammad Arsalan Hashmi was appointed as Revenue Officer First Division Jhang, Ali Anas as Revenue Officer Sheikhupura Road Division, Shehzada Sami Ullah as Revenue Officer Allama Iqbal Division, Ali Mohsin as Revenue Officer Chak Jhumra Division, Aqib-ud-Din Jokheo as Revenue Officer Jaranwala Division, Shafi Ullah Barki as Revenue Officer Sultan Baho Division, Muhammad Sohail as Revenue Officer First Division Sargodha and Ali Hamza was appointed as Revenue Officer Sammundri Division.

All these officers have taken over charge of their offices and started performing their official duties, spokesman added.