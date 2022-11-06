UrduPoint.com

Faizullah Notified As Chairman BoD PESCO

Umer Jamshaid Published November 06, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Faizullah notified as Chairman BoD PESCO

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Ministry of Energy (Power Division) has notified Faizullah Khan, an Independent Director as new Chairman of the board of Directors (BoD) of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), said a press release issued here on Sunday.

An introductory meeting of the PESCO BoD was also held under his chairmanship in WAPDA Peshawar, the other day. Besides, members of BoD, higher authorities of PESCO also attended the meeting.

Other newly nominated directors are included Azam Khan Durrani (Independent Director), Mushtaq Ahmad Abbasi as Independent Director, Mohammad Nadeem as Independent Director, Abdul Haq as Independent Director, Syed Samar Shah as Independent Director, Iftikhar Ahmad Khan as Independent Director, Farhan Zafaer Jhagra as Consumer Representative Director, Misbahuddin as Consumer Representative Director and Mohammad Haroon Khan as Consumer Representative Director.

Besides, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PESCO, the meeting was also attended by the Executive Director as Representative of Power Division, Non-Executive Director as Representative of Finance Division and the Representative of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as Non-Executive Director.

Addressing the meeting, the Chairman PESCO said that putting PESCO on the path of progress was the responsibility of all members of the Board. He said that the benefits of development of the Company would be passed on to all.

